Meet the candidates – Yarraman Ward by-election

PHILLIP DANH

Suburb of residence: Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? My entire life, I am very grateful to have lived in our community.

Political party (past or present): Not endorsed by any party. Proud Labor values and member since I was 17.

Occupation, business/employer name: I am currently completing a Law degree at Monash University. I have previously worked in community engagement and administration including with various local electorate offices.

Property interests: Nil

Business interests: Nil

Three most important issues for your ward:

· Privatisation must stop! I will lead the fight against plans to privatise council Aged and Home Care services.

· Youth engagement is a serious concern for our neighbourhood. Council must provide services to improve both their futures and local community safety.

· Local community groups, sporting clubs and volunteers need more support.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I’m grateful to have lived in our community my whole life and have been involved in sporting clubs. Working with State and Federal Government electorate offices I’ve helped hundreds of people resolve problems with Government. I was raised with values of fairness, equality, community service and hard work, and have served as President of the local Labor team.

Why are you standing for election?

Privatisation of Council services must stop! I’m a leading voice in the fight against plans to privatise Council Home and Aged Care services for local seniors. Too many councillors have held their position for decades and no longer work hard enough for everyone. It’s time for a fresh approach for our local community and I’ll bring new energy and real commitment. The Council should be working harder to support local businesses and attract new investment, to create more local jobs for the future. I’ll work to re-focus the Council on basic services – like rubbish cleanup, road repairs, street lighting and graffiti removal in Noble Park and Dandenong West. I’ll also champion more funding for local sporting clubs and grants to help volunteer groups.

What is your campaign budget? I don’t actually know yet as I’m still asking friends, locals and people I’ve worked with for small donations. I hope to have a few thousand dollars to print leaflets which volunteers are distributing.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? Family, friends, former workmates are chipping in what they can afford. I’ll fully declare everything as required by law.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Former Mayor and Living Treasure of the City of Greater Dandenong, Roz Blades AM has been a wonderful advisor and inspiration along with former Mayor and Yarraman Ward Councillor Eden Foster. I’ve also tried to reach out to as many local Councillors and MPs as possible to get advice but am ultimately running my own campaign.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I’m running to win so hopefully my preferences won’t be distributed. I’m still getting to know the other Candidates and will publish my How to Vote card soon.

ROBERT LIM

Suburb of residence: Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? I’m 24, so… 24.

Political party (past or present): Australian Greens (Victoria)

Occupation, business/employer name: Software Developer, eSuperfund

Property interests: None

Business interests: None

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Keeping community services affordable and quality – libraries, youth services, kindergartens, and aged care.

Usable, safe, and convenient bus and bike routes. They are hard to rely on for daily use.

Newer developments take up a lot of on-street parking space. They should be focused close to train stations.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Why are you standing for election? I want to represent people and solve real issues. I don’t play the political game, so I can authentically do this.

What is your campaign budget? $600.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? I’m 100% funded by the Greens.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Matthew Kirwan has been a great help in understanding the electorate and its issues.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I’m not too sure yet. I’m still trying to figure out who shares my values.

ALEXANDRA BRYANT

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? My entire life

Political party (past or present): Australian Labor Party

Occupation, business/employer name: Community Services Worker

Property interests: none, I am a renter

Business interests: none

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Council doing more to help those facing disadvantage, including emergency food relief.

Stopping the privatisation of aged and home care.

More small grants for local community and sports groups.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I am a past member of the Springvale Historical Society, the Dandenong and District Historical Society, play for and on the committee of a Football Netball Club in the local SFNL competition. My professional work also occurs locally and across the south east.

Why are you standing for election?

I want to help make the City of Greater Dandenong an even greater place for all people to live, work and play. I now and love this community, it is where I have loved all my life. I understand this community, not just because of having lived and grown up here, including completing all my primary and secondary schooling in Springvale. But also through my work in community services which has given me further insight to various challenges our community faces. I want to use my experience, insight and passion to help Greater Dandenong be the greatest it can be.

What is your campaign budget? I’m doing a grassroots campaign on a shoestring budget and funding it myself.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? I’m doing a grassroots campaign on a shoestring budget and funding it myself.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None, having considered running for council previously I decided to finally give it a go.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I am directing my preferences to Phillip Danh as he is also against the privatisation of council services. This is a key issue for me as my ageing parents also live locally and I want to know they and all older residents will be able to receive the quality support they need and deserve.

THAY-HORN YIM

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? Over 25 years

Political party (past or present): ALP

Occupation, business/employer name: Professional Senior Immigration Advisor, over 25 yrs

Property interests: have properties in the city

Business interests: Yim Migration Service

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Upgrading Council civic facilities including neighbourhood safety and environment, such as street safety, rubbish removal, cleaning-graffiti, repairing roads, parks, footpaths and youth services. I will oppose any privatisation of vital Council services like aged and home care. It’s time for a real independent voice with a fresh approach.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

My extensive volunteer work spans 25 years, contributing to school councils. I am a member of the Dandenong West Community Action Group and focused on improving community safety. Looking to promote sporting activities in our community, I am a sponsor of the Dandenong West Cricket Club. Over the years, I have participated many social multicultural activities in the city such as Crime Prevention Forum, Interfaith Network, Israel/Palestine Peace Pray at the Harmony Squares, temples and churches.

Why are you standing for election?

My wife and I who have raised four children have lived in the Greater Dandenong for over 25 years. I pledge to address resident’s concerns and work towards improving the beauty, cleanliness, and safety of our city. I am your real independent voice on the Council.

What is your campaign budget? I don’t know yet.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? I don’t have any donors at this time.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? I have received many suggestions from various experts in the field and I am grateful of advice.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I would ask electors to vote [1] for Yim, Thay-Horn. As for [2], [3], [4] …, I would ask electors please consider who will be best to represent Yarraman if they cannot vote [1] for Yim, Thay-Horn.

MELINDA YIM

Suburb of residence: Noble Park.

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 27 years, 28 in September.

Political party (past or present): No party past or present.

Occupation, business/employer name: Quality Assurance Associate at a Pharmaceutical in Dandenong South.

Property interests: A property in Keysborough.

Business interests: None.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

A safer community with less crime, with cleaner and greener streets. Upgrading our facilities to have more and better accessibility for our elderly and disabled community members. Equal and more opportunities for all community members. I will endeavour to do my best to improve our ward and community.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I have volunteered and assisted with a local Buddhist community doing translation work. Although my involvement is not as extensive, I am going to involve myself more in the community. I hope to become a council member that is actively involved in our community.

Why are you standing for election?

I think it would be a great opportunity to bring a new younger perspective to the council. I hope to bring effective change for our community for old, young, disabled and able-bodied community members.

What is your campaign budget? No budget at the moment.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? No donors at present.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? No advice or assistance at present but welcome to any.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I would please like to asks voters to give me their first preference, vote [1] for Melinda Yim. I am not sure yet about my other preferences as I’ve only briefly met two other candidates. Would love to speak to other candidates to better understand what they stand for and know them.

TEVYN KENNETH GOV

Suburb of residence: Keysborough

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?: About 20 years

Political party (past or present): Currently I’m happily representing Victorian Socialists, the only political party I’ve been part of and believe in.

Occupation, business/employer name: I’m a worker in Coles Services

Property interests: Mortgage in the Western suburbs

Business interests: None

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

– Address extraordinary cost of living concerns of Greater Dandenong residences

– Denounce the massacre of Palestinians and Gazans as well as their ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank. Standing in solidarity with Palestine against imperialism

– Build campaigns raising the power & voice of working class people and migrants

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I’ve helped campaign for Kelly Cvetkova, our previous Victorian Socialists candidate for the Mulgrave by elections. Letterboxing and attending to campaign stalls. I’ve spoken to voters about their concerns during the Mulgrave by election and take their concerns with me to this council election.

Why are you standing for election?

I’m standing for council because like many, I’m fed up with the major parties of Labor and Liberal putting big business and privatisation ahead of the NEEDS of people. As a worker, I’ve felt the cost of living eat into my wallet more and more everyday as Labor defends rising interest rates, putting more and more pressure on working people and migrants. Childcare needs to be more available, and we need financial support for GD residents/renters facing hardships in these unprecedented times. Only a socialist can hold the major parties in check in the council. We need a shake up and Victorian Socialists can do just that for you.

What is your campaign budget? Not really in consideration at the moment, but not much.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? Victorian Socialists covered the nomination fee for my candidacy, otherwise no other donors.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None

Who will you direct your preferences to? If I had to choose, the Greens candidate

SAM AFRA

Suburb of residence: 3174

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? I have lived and worked locally for over 30 years

Political party (past or present): ALP

Occupation, business/employer name: Self Employed, State Government Board Director

Property interests: N/A

Business interests: Yours In Partnership Consultancy Solutions is the name of my business

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Youth and Seniors active programs

Treating community as an equal partner in the decision-making process

Budget transparency

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Since 1993, I am actively involved with the community, I am a Social Justice advocate. Being an elected Councillor, Board member/Director Community and not-for-profit organisations, working for state government, chair of peak organisations representing not just ethnic communities but also the wider Australian community.

Why are you standing for election?

The current situation with Council that is not addressing the real needs of the community, I believe as an experienced and committed local candidate that I can make a difference, many Councillors have been there for a while and you need different approach and new ideas.

What is your campaign budget? Very modest

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? None, it is a self-funded at the moment

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None

Who will you direct your preferences to? Not considered yet and that is my least concern

ZAHRA HAYDAR BIG

Suburb of residence: Dandenong North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? Since early 2021

Political party (past or present): I have my Labor membership

Occupation, business/employer name: –

Property interests: Own a house where I live at Dandenong North

Business interests: NIL

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Social Justice, economy and Environmental sustainability issues need stronger advocacy to be addressed and to be allocated with more relevant ongoing fundings specially post COVID19 such as: Housing, Employment, Human Rights/Discriminations, Community Wellbeing including for the local residents with disabilities, the local Youth and for the local Seniors.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Since 2008 calling Australia, Victoria home and raising my children here I have been involved in the local Multicultural Community by delivering many Community Development Projects including inclusive local Community advocacy which I started at Greater Shepparton in Regional Victoria and have continued here at Greater Dandenong since I moved in few years ago.

Why are you standing for election?

Standing for the local Council elections for the second time has developed my Community missions and my Council aims even stronger by being involved in the local Multicultural Community’s development projects and programs including for the local Businesses. For the last few years I have successfully completed many Community Development projects supported by the local Council of Greater Dandenong and were delivered in partnership with the great local initiatives of South East Community Links, Australian Foundation House and SisterWorks Inc across Greater Dandenong including at Yarraman, parts of Noble Park and at Dandenong West.

Now my aim is to have a stronger voice for Yarraman Ward as a potential Multicultural Councillor I will be able to have a seat around the decision making table of the local Council so that I can be an inclusive and stronger voice for the local residents and for the local business owners advocating for the social justice issues including for the local economy issue and the environmental sustainability issue which need to be allocated with more relevant ongoing fundings specially post COVID19.

As a local School Councillor at Lyndale Greens Primary School in Dandenong and as a Board Directory of Victoria Police’s Multicultural Advisory Group my Community knowledge, experiences and my integrity have played huge roles in developing, planning and in delivering many Community development projects and initiatives successfully by which I’m confident to say that if I receive your vote number one I can bring all my relevant expertise on the decision making table and I will be an asset on the local Council.

I encourage all the local residents and local Business owners to refer to my website: Zahra Haydarbig for more relevant info and/or to contact me for more info.

What is your campaign budget? $10,000 to $20,000

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? A few local Business owners, the exact amount is to be confirmed as it is still in the progress.

What councilors, ex-councilors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Current local Mayor Lana, Current Deputy Mayor Richard, Cr Jim, Cr Rhonda, Cr Sophia, Former Mayor Eden, Julian MP, Cassandra MP, Current Mayor Jenna City of Kingston, Cr Anthony Brophy of Greater Shepparton City Council, Kim O’Keeffe MP from Shepparton.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I’m still working on that and getting to know the local candidates better.

AHMED SHUKRI

Suburb of residence: Noble Park North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 29years

Political party (past or present): No Affiliations

Occupation, business/employer name: Business Consultant

Property interests: None

Business interests: None

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

I will be a strong and independent voice for the Yarraman ward regarding:

1. Strategy and transparency on rooming houses in the Dandenong West area.

2. Fight the planned exit and privatization of age care and homecare services by the current council scheduled for June 2024.

3. Better support services for local sporting community groups, sports teams and local businesses.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

As a returning candidate in the Yarraman ward,I have been an active volunteer and community mobiliser. Am the Founding director at Victorian Youth Support Services Association (VYSSA) an outreach mentoring & support focused youth organization for disadvantaged youth and South Eastern United Soccer (popularly known as South Eastern Panthers FC). Launched the first African Australian Students Learning Support Pilot Program with Lyndale Secondary College. Executive member African Australian Leadership Forum and ordinary member of SMRC.

Why are you standing for election?

I am rerunning for local council to actively contribute to the betterment of our communities by addressing issues and areas in:

1. Passion for change and public service (council) – A commitment and genuine desire to improve education, healthcare, infrastructure, or environmental outcomes for our residents.

2. Representation: I believe in the importance of diverse representation in government to ensure that the voices of all community members are heard and considered. This is also particularly of great important the aspirations of younger generations within the diverse communities. “You can’t be what you can’t see” – Marian Wright Eldman

3. Commitment to Accountability & Transparency: This is particularly important for ward concerns around the deafening silence of council towards best practice rooming houses issues, upcoming proposed (June2024) privatization of Aged care and home care services by the current council.

4. Support for local sporting groups and local business.

What is your campaign budget? 2,000

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

As per my last campaign in 2020, I remain committed to not accepting outside donations from corporations, real estate developers, businesses, and any donations with a conflict of interest, thus only took donations from family and friends only

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

When I ran in Yarraman Ward in 2020 I was advised and encouraged by Former Mayor and Councillor Roz Blades AM, Cr Jim Memetti, Cr Sean O’Reilly. On this current campaign I have been in contact with Jim Memetti, Rhonda Garad amongst others.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

No preferential deals, Happy for the local residents to make their independent informed choices based on candidate policies. Hope they can also judge on candidate merit and not party support or affiliations.

RAHIMA RIZAI

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 13 years

Political party (past or present): N/A

Occupation, business/employer name: I work as a Community Hub Leader at Dandenong West Primary School

Property interests: N/A

Business interests: N/A

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

1- Local businesses need support to build up.

2- Environmental issues such as parks and better roads plus safety standards for residents

3- Not many opportunities / jobs for young people.

4- Low standard services for our local senior citizens

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I have been working as a community leader at the local school for nearly 5 years and have been working closely with the residents of Yarrraman. I raised my children in the area and running a family bussines. I am activly communicating and advocating to take action against the issues and needs of yarrraman residents.

Why are you standing for election?

I have lived and worked in the area for many years and have a good understanding about the needs and issues of our community. I feel I will be a great advocate for the Yarraman community. I m young and creative so will bring new ideas and inspiration for our community.

What is your campaign budget? There is not set budget

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? N/A

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? N/A

Who will you direct your preferences to? N/A

The following candidates did not submit survey responses: ABEYSINGHE, Susantha, BROWN, Peter and BILLINGS, Will.