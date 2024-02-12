Passenger dies in Noble Park North truck crash

A female passenger has died after a rental truck crashed into a pole at Noble Park North.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives say the truck was travelling north along Jacksons Road just before 3am on Monday 12 February when it left the roadway and struck a pole.

The passenger, yet to formally identified, died at the scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, fled on foot.

He was found by the Canine Unit near the intersection of Elonera Road and Princes Highway Noble Park.

He is being questioned by police.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au