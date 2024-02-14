Power outages may last days

Hundreds of homes remain without power in Greater Dandenong, with estimated waits of up to several days after the area was hit hard by fierce storms on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 February.

About 2300 customers in the area, plus Rowville, were listed without electricity by provider United Energy as of 10.30am on 14 February.

This was much less than the peak of more than 20,000 impacted customers during the storm.

However, estimated waits for restored power stretched up to Sunday 18 February.

“We’re working to assess damage and get power back on to areas impacted by severe storms, lightning and winds that are sweeping across Victoria,” United Energy stated.

“Due to the extensive and widespread damage and the volume of traffic to this website restoration times are estimates only and some customers may experience delays when viewing the outage map.

“We are working to resolve this quickly.”

Greater Dandenong SES volunteers were among the three busiest units in the state, receiving 172 requests for help as multiple trees were felled, major roads such as Cheltenham Road flooded and traffic lights shut down.

“We worked late into the night and cleared (about) 90 jobs with four vehicles and 25 volunteers,” the unit posted today.

“We have crews out this morning to try to clear the balance today.”

The neighbouring Monash SES unit topped the state with 501 callouts.

Yesterday, train services on the Dandenong lines were disrupted due to flooding at Sandown Park station. Buses replaced trains for the affected area as a result.

Meanwhile, Springvale Rise Primary School reported that its Springvale campus was “its own little island” surrounded by floodwater as well as a “few branches/trees down”.

Electricity had been restored to the school by the next morning.

“We were so glad to hear that all / most of our Springvale Rise Primary School community got through the wild weather yesterday relatively unscathed.”

Drivers reported a tree down on the Springvale Road ramp to Monash Freeway, as well as flooding under the railway bridge at Cheltenham Road Dandenong.

There were scores of trees down, including several on major roads such as Stud Road and Springvale Road.