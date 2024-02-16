Man wanted over jogger attack in Dandenong North

Police are hunting a sex attacker after an “opportunistic” assault on a female jogger on Dandenong Creek Trail last month.

Sexual Crimes Squad detectives opened an information caravan in Dandenong North on 14 February as part of the investigation.

They have released footage of a man they are hoping to identify.

The victim was allegedly attacked while running along the trail, near Outlook Drive just north of Mercer Court, about 3pm on 31 January.

She was running in a southerly direction on the trail when she first saw the stranger on a bicycle.

After turning around shortly after to start running north, the same man allegedly approached her from behind and threw her to the ground.

The man lay on top of her and attempted to remove her clothing, however the woman screamed and successfully fought him off.

He jumped on his bike and took off south towards Tirhatuan Park.

CCTV footage showed him covering his face with his T-shirt along a nearby street.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glyn Woolley of the Sexual Crimes Squad said it appeared to be a random, isolated and opportunistic assault.

“We have no reason at this stage to believe the attack was targeted nor have we found any similar incidents occurring in this area over the past few months.

“This is a concerning attack on a woman who was simply going for a run through her local park.

“She has been exceptionally brave and managed to fight him off before contacting police.

“The victim is distraught obviously. They’ve gone about their normal daily exercise and been attacked by a stranger.”

The alleged attacker is described as being possibly in his late teens or early 20s, of a thin build and with an olive complexion, potentially of Indian or sub-continental appearance.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark coloured pants, slides and socks at the time.

Det Sen Sgt Woolley said detectives had canvassed a significant amount of CCTV in the area.

Local police had also patrolled the park to attempt to find the man in recent weeks.

“No one else was around at the time. It is concerning and that’s why we’re making an appeal to the public in case his behaviour does escalate.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au