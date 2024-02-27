Man in hospital after shooting outside funeral home

by AAP
A man has been taken to hospital after he was shot during an altercation outside a funeral home in Melbourne’s southeast.
Victoria Police found the man aged in his 20s with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue at Dandenong about 5.30am on Monday.
He was taken to the Alfred Hospital where he remained in a stable condition on Monday night.
Armed crime squad detectives were investigating and were yet to determine the circumstances of the shooting, police said.
Nine News reported the incident happened outside a funeral home during an altercation involving several people.
Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.