Truckie killed in concrete yard

A 52-year-old truck driver has died in a workplace accident at a Dandenong South concrete yard on Saturday 24 February.

The driver had been unloading sand from a prime mover.

WorkSafe stated the trailer was being hydraulically lifted when it tipped onto the truck’s cabin and crushed the driver.

The workplace safety authority is investigating the incident.

The driver’s death is the fourth confirmed workplace fatality for 2024 – all of whom were workers aged 50 or over, according to WorkSafe.

There were 10 work-related deaths at this time last year.