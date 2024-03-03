Ruby turns laps to diamonds

Noble Park swimmer Ruby Collins has gone more than the extra mile in a swim challenge to raise money for charity Starlight Foundation.

The 11 year old doubled her goal of swimming 16 kilometres and raising $500 during February for the Starlight Super Swim Challenge.

An indefatigible Ruby reached more than 30 kilometres in the pool and raised more than $1300.

“I want to help the sick kids in hospital,” she said.

“Starlight is a great foundation who do wonderful things for the sick kids in hospital while they stay there.

“I hope the money I raise will make lots of kids’ wishes come true.”

Without a pool at home, Ruby was able to complete some of her daily laps at the pool of her sponsor Jump Swim School in Noble Park North.

The swim school’s manager Danni Trott said it was inspiring to watch Ruby’s dedication each day.

“She is even motivating the staff and some of the customers to look at getting involved in the challenge next year.

“Her fitness has improved dramatically too, swimming most days close to 1.5 kilometres non-stop and all in 30 minutes.”