Bypass grassland finally cut

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Keysborough resident has thanked the “power of the press” after long-neglected grasses along Dandenong Bypass were at last cut.

The grasses along a pedestrian bike trail had grown to waist high and some weeds up to shoulder-tall (Snakes alive & dangerous in Bypass’s uncut grasses, Star Journal, 27 February).

Residents say several snakes had been spotted in the reserve, which had not been mowed by the Department of Transport and Planning since October.

David Prosser – husband of Diane Thurbon who featured in the Star Journal story – said finally the grass was cut on Friday 1 March.

“In the past we have sent repeated letters to the Dandenong council and Vic Roads re. the lack of a grass cut.

“The answer was either advice that the job was ‘in the pipeline’ or simply no reply.

“I have absolutely no doubt that the grass cut was the result of the Star article.”

Prosser described the mow as a “very rough cut and no whipper snippering.

“Beggars can’t be choosers,” he said.

The reserve now needs a rubbish clean-up – the first since the bypass section was built, he said.

Greater Dandenong Council had expressed similar frustration in requesting the State department to mow its grass.

Before the belated mowing, a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said the Dandenong Bypass was scheduled to be cut in “the coming weeks, weather permitting”.

“Each year, our crews mow tens of thousands of kilometres of grass across the state to ensure the safety of all road users, as well as managing potential fuel loads.

“This year, we’ve seen unseasonal heavy rainfall across the state, accelerating vegetation growth along the side of arterial roads.”

According to the department it had performed “vegetation management” on the bypass in late October.