Dog-park snarls rise

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is investigating a surge of attacks at off-leash dog parks including a disturbing assault on a small dog and its owner at Wachter Reserve, Keysborough.

Keysborough Ward councillor Tim Dark told a 26 February council meeting that the owner was severely bitten as she tried to save her small dog from two mauling Staffordshire terriers.

The woman believed to be in her 80s was later taken to hospital with wounds to her hands and stomach after the early-morning attack.

According to a regular visitor at the dog-park, the owner’s beloved pet required emergency, specialized surgery and faced an “uncertain road to recovery”.

The visitor believed the Staffies’ owner was a “recurring aggressor”.

“Despite numerous attacks, (he) continues to bring his dogs to the park, endangering the safety and well-being of other dogs and their owners.”

Reported dog attacks in Greater Dandenong have surged 23 per cent in the 2023-’24 financial year.

In the past eight months, there have been 49 reported attacks – up from 40 in the same period in 2022-’23.

Cr Dark, who owns a puppy himself, says there had been “significant issues” at dog parks at Tatterson Park and Wachter Reserve.

“This is concerning because it seems to be happening more and more often in dog parks in our municipality.”

He called for education of dog owners on the potential risks at dog parks as well as ensuring dangerous dogs aren’t taken to the sites.

“Once dogs end up in an enclosed space, they get hyperactive due to other dogs there and the risk seems to be becoming significant.”

“Certainly there have been a number of attacks recently,” the council’s community strengthening executive director Peta Gillies said in her response to Cr Dark’s issue.

“I’ve been quite surprised at the number of issues.”

She said that the council could look at dog-owner education at the dog parks. The council was currently reviewing its Domestic Animal Management Plan.

Mayor Lana Formoso noted that separate fenced sections for off-leash large and small dogs at Tirhatuan Park, Dandenong North had been a success.

At off-leash public areas, dogs must be under effective control and return to the owner when called, a council spokesperson said.

“Council encourages everyone to report incidents where dogs are not under effective control and may pose a risk to the public.

“Following any reports Council Rangers will increase patrols of particular areas in a bid to ensure dog walkers are doing the right thing.”

The rangers step-up their foot patrols of reserves and dog parks during warmer months.

In a statement, Dr Gabrielle Carter and Dr Caroline Thursfield of the RSPCA Victoria’s Good Pet Behaviour Centre said “dog park etiquette involves respecting and responding to the needs of all dogs at the dog park”.

“That means you are responsible for ensuring all dogs are having a good time.

“If your dog is relentlessly chasing another that is trying to escape, you need to intervene and direct your dog to other appropriate activity.

“If your dog is being harassed, or showing signs of not having a good time, your job is also to step in and potentially consider leaving the park.

“Just as you might manage children at the playground, the same applies to dog parents at the dog park: Make sure everyone is having a good time.“

Meanwhile, friends are hoping to organise fundraising to cover the attacked small dog’s veterinary bills. More details to come.