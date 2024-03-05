Fun Day rocks Noble Park

The annual Noble Park Community Fun Day was back on Saturday March 2.

Now in its third year, the all-ages community festival celebrated the suburb’s rich diversity with cultural foods, performances, live music, skateboarding workshops, sports and arts activities, and amusement rides.

The Noble Park Community Fun Day is funded by the Noble Park Revitalisation Project, an initiative of the Victorian Government.

Local services represented on the day included Noble Park Community Centre, South East Leisure and Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC), Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre, South East Community Links, Reclink, Victoria Police, SES and AFL.