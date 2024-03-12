On for young and old at Noble Park Bowls

Soon to rack up 100 years, Charlie Maxwell is only too happy to give his time to young lawn-bowlers.

The oldest member of Noble Park Bowls Club, Maxwell attended the last game for the pennant season to watch the club’s youngest player Liam Manders, 14.

Maxwell started playing bowls when he retired from work at 72.He wished he started sooner.

Even in recent years, Maxwell was plying his bowls craft in lower grades. Up until last year, he was giving them a run for their money in weekly social bowls events.

Meanwhile, Liam is the third generation of his family to play pennant at the club, following in the footsteps of his father Darren and grandfather Patrick Sheedy.

He was introduced to bowls via Wallarano Primary School’s program Rookie Rollers. Liam joined Year 5 and 6 student colleagues visiting the club to learn about the game of bowls.

He’s now at Keysborough College.