Cobras trial tackling ban

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A ban on full-blown tackling is being trialled in a series of exhibition football matches involving Sandown Cobras.

In response to widespread fears of head-injury risks, the FIDA League has invited the All-Abilities club to pioneer the trial for 6-14 year old juniors.

Cobras coach Doug West hopes the safer, modified rules will win back concerned parents and players to the game from schools across such as Emerson.

“Any head-highs (tackling), you’ll be out for the game. If you tackle the bloke and throw them over onto the ground, you’re off as well.”

Players can still restrain players by the waist and arm to win a holding-the-ball decision.

“I think it will become a common rule. It’s otherwise getting too dangerous.”

Several retired AFL players as well as the widow of ex-Richmond player and boxer Shane Tuck have been pursuing concussion lawsuits against their former clubs and the league.

A state coroner examining Tuck’s death at his parent’s home in 2020 recommended less full-contact training at AFL and AFLW clubs.

Tuck was found to have severe stage-three chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – linked to repetitive brain injuries such as concussions.

Long after retiring from AFL in 2013, he suffered debilitating voice hallucinations and suicidal thoughts despite psychiatric medication and treatment.

The Cobras will showcase the concept with Wednesday skills training sessions and Sunday exhibition games this year.

Short-staffed with just eight players, the club is hoping to rebuild to 40 and rejoin the FIDA league in 2025.

The exhibition carnivals are scheduled for Sunday 28 April, 26 May and 30 June.