Kids crime up 26 percent

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Children as young as 10 breaking into homes to steal cars for joy-riding are of the greatest concern, police say.

Official crime stats showed there were 607 offenders aged 10-17 in Greater Dandenong last year – up 26 per cent from 2022 and at its second-highest level in eight years.

In contrast, 18-24 year olds were down by 15 per cent in 2023 – the lowest number in a decade.

Car thefts were up 32 per cent and residential aggravated burglaries up 50 per cent in Greater Dandenong.

Overall in Greater Dandenong, recorded offences were up 10 per cent in the 2023 calendar year – with Springvale (up 24 per cent) and Keysborough (up 30 per cent) spiking largest.

Tradies tools and registration plates were common targets in thefts from cars (up 27 per cent in Greater Dandenong).

Meanwhile, many first-time shoplifters were stealing liquor, groceries and clothing in a 69 per cent rise in thefts from retail stores.

This was linked to cost of living and inflation pressures, according to police. Forty per cent were first-time offenders.

The ‘other theft’ category which includes targets like petrol and mobile phones was also up 18 per cent. Bike thefts were also up 23 per cent.

Meanwhile, drunk and disorderly was down 57 per cent as well as begging offences (down 72 per cent).

Speaking on the statewide crime trends on 21 March, Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said “much of the child and youth offending we’re seeing is mindless and driven by the pursuit of notoriety or social media likes”.

Police requests for social-media companies to remove such posts were often rebuffed, he said.

“When cars are stolen by children their driving is particularly poor. That’s not surprising because they have very little experience on the road.”

The offenders would steal car keys inside homes and then take off with the vehicles in what he said was a “new method of operation”.

“When interviewed, offenders are telling us they will walk up and down a street until they find a door or window that is unlocked.”

“Young people know the technology around cars. It’s harder to steal a car than it has been.

“The only way is to steal the keys.

“We’re calling on everyone to lock their doors, lock their cars. This will make a big impact on those types of crime.”

During Operation Trinity, there have been more than 1400 arrests relating to burglaries and car thefts by young people.

It was Victoria Police’s most heavily resourced operation including frontline officers, Dog Squad, Air Wing and Highway Patrol units in action every night.

“These operations have led to over 5,000 combined arrests over the past year, with Operation Trinity alone leading to the arrest of almost four burglars and car thieves every day – the vast majority children.

“Most kids in this state are law-abiding citizens… we’re talking of a much smaller cohort that are quite concerning.”

Dep Comm Paterson said police were cautioning new offenders more than ever to try to keep them out of the justice system.

A “whole-of-society fix” was required.