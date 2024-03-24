Protestors target Dandenong factory

By Sahar Foladi

A group of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in front of a Dandenong South manufacturing company demanding an end to an alleged production supply to Israel.

Organised by the Weapons out of Naarm group, more than 100 people including children and families protested at AW Bell on Monday 18 March.

They picked AW Bell for its role in the Lockheed Martin F-35 joint fighter program. The company however, denies it’s supplying Israel.

Amanda from Free Palestine Dandenong who’s also organised multiple protests in City of Greater Dandenong, said the protest was excellent.

“In line with the whole movement everyone wants to see this contract terminated.”

According to her, 12 police officers attended the protest to observe public safety.

“The police blocked off an entire lane on Abbotts Road which caused traffic delays and according to the group it was excessive and unneeded.”

An AW Bell spokesperson called the peaceful protest as a “democratic right of any person”.

“AW Bell employs over 150 locals, manufacturing high-quality components and finished goods to customers spanning the medical, road and rail, agriculture, aerospace defence and space industries – both locally and abroad.

“End use of the products manufactured at our facility is not determined or influenced by AW Bell.“

AW Bell supplies parts for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, one of the most highly advanced and sophisticated fighter jets in the world.

It is the only approved casting supplier of F-35 electronic warfare countermeasure magazines in the world.

“AW Bell has been a provider of componentry for the Joint Strike Fighter program, which commenced in 2001 and involves over a dozen nations.

“AW Bell is not a supplier to Israel.”

Pro-Palestinian activists say companies manufacturing F-35 parts are the “sole producers for every F-35 in the world”.

They are calling for the Australian Government to place sanctions against Israel and terminate contracts that would help them supply parts or weapons to Israel.

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad fully supports the protest “that raises awareness about how we contribute to the slaughter of innocent lives”.

Cr Garad criticised Labor’s use of the terminology “weapon” in its persistent denial of the supply of weapons to Israel.

“Technically it’s true we’re not directly supplying weapons but we are a crucial part of the supply chain, particularly for the F-35.

“All of the supply chains to Israel are known in Australia and we have three here in Dandenong.”

Dandenong state MP Gabrielle Williams said neither Cr Garad nor she has any jurisdiction or influence over Australia’s foreign policy.

“I also expressed to Ms Garad that I shared her deep concern and horror at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in particular I am heartsick over the death of innocent children. “Like Ms Garad, I want to see a lasting ceasefire and I want to see the provision of aid to those in need.

“Those are matters for the Commonwealth Government.

“As local and state representatives though, we do have a responsibility to promote social cohesion and harmony within our local communities, and to use the levers we do hold to provide meaningful support.”

Ms Williams says the commercial matters of private businesses aren’t under the control of the State Government.

Instead she has met with local mosque representatives and worked with local community leaders to provide tangible support “at a very challenging time.”

Meanwhile, the Free Palestine Dandenong has organised an Iftar and prayer event for Gaza on Wednesday 3 April at the Balkans Corner in Dandenong.