Easter hunt for new cat homes

A Keysborough animal shelter’s “short-eared bunnies” will be hopefully hopping into new homes as part of an Easter Open Day.

Australian Animal Protection Society is talking not of rabbits but of cats. And on the day, it’s offering cut-price adoption fees for its adult felines.

“Too many cats are sitting at our shelter praying to be adopted,” chief executive Megan Benton said.

“We hope that people interested in animal welfare attend our Easter Open Day, have a hopping good time and consider adoption.”

Also at the family-friendly event, there will be family-and-pet photos with Easter Bunny, face painting, behind-the-scenes shelter tour, vegan barbecue, coffee truck and raffles.

Cat adoptions won’t be processed on the day to avoid impulse purchases. But applications will be taken.

The shelter and charity was established more than 50 years ago. It relies on volunteers and community support to care for dogs, cats and rabbits in need.

Easter Open Day is at 26 Aegean Court, Keysborough on Easter Saturday, March 30, 10am-1pm.