Dandy Sth factory charged after worker death

A metal finisher has been charged with workplace safety breaches after a worker was killed at its Dandenong South factory.

In March 2022, the 53-year-old man at GB Galvanizing Service Pty Ltd was crushed by several tonnes of steel beams when the lifting equipment that he was operating became detached.

The business faces two charges including failing to ensure that no loads being lifted were suspended over or travelling over a person.

WorkSafe also alleges that GB Galvanizing failed to provide a safe system of work to reduce the risk from falling loads.

A filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court is listed for 28 March.