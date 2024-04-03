Springvale boy in alleged Melboure crime spree

Police have arrested and charged five children as part of Operation Trinity after a string of alleged offending and an extended follow through Melbourne Wednesday morning 3 April.

It is believed the children, including one Springvale child, travelled in an alleged stolen Nissan X-Trail, attended a convenience store in High Street, Armadale about 10.40pm on 2 April.

Some of the children allegedly stole the store attendant’s car keys before stealing his MG wagon parked outside the store.

The remaining children fled in the Nissan X-Trail.

It’s further alleged the five attempted a robbery a short time later at a convenience store on Camberwell Road, Hawthorn East about 11.20pm.

It’s believed the stolen MG was dumped and the Nissan X-Trail, which had allegedly been stolen from a Mooroolbark residential driveway on 29 March, 2024 with the keys inside, was followed across a number of suburbs including Carlton, Blackburn and the CBD with the assistance of Air Wing and multiple police units.

It was immobilised using stop sticks on Mount Alexander Road, Ascot Vale about 12.40am.

Two 15-year-old children, a 16-year-old child and two 17-year-old children were arrested in Kerr Street Fitzroy.

A 17-year-old Sunbury child sustained a minor injury to his hand and was conveyed to hospital for treatment.

He has been charged by summons with two counts of theft of motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary and robbery. He is due to appear at a court at a later date.

A 16-year-old Springvale child has been charged with two counts of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving whilst pursued by police, two counts of attempted burglary and robbery. He has been remanded to appear at a court later today.

The remaining children, a 17-year-old boy from Flemington, a 15-year-old boy from Oakleigh South and a 15-year-old child from Botanic Ridge have been charged with two counts of theft of motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary and robbery. They are expected to appear at a court at a later date.

Investigations are continuing into the location of the stolen MG wagon.

As a result of this intense focus, police have made over 1,400 arrests relating to burglaries and car thefts – with the overwhelming majority of these offenders’ children. A further 2300 night shift arrests have also been made for other criminal offending due to the strong police presence as part of Operation Trinity.

Anyone with information or CCTV can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000