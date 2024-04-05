Community house refurbishment complete

The newly refurbished Hampton Park Community House was officially opened on Thursday 28 March, following a $972,884 upgrade.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM and chief executive officer Glenn Patterson were joined by Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas, Hampton Park Community House honorary treasurer Bruce McBain, community house staff, and local community groups who use the facilities to celebrate the project’s completion.

Located on Stuart Avenue, Hampton Park Community House was established to support individuals of all ages and backgrounds to belong, be and become, and to support the local community to lead active and full lives through information, education, service provision, and advocacy.

Refurbishment works included the renovation of amenities, the relocation of a community space, the reconfiguration of the reception area, office, and classroom, the installation of an airlock at the front entrance, and minor landscaping.

Ms Duff said the important refurbishment works at Hampton Park Community House would improve functionality at the facility.

“The works will also increase capacity at the site, allowing more people to attend its many programs, such as computer training, Tai Chi, English as a Second Language classes, occasional childcare and after-school care, and three and four-year-old kindergarten,” she said.

Ms Duff said the project was made possible thanks to a $938,884 grant from the State Government through the Growing Suburbs Fund, with Council funding the remaining $34,000.

“The Growing Suburbs Fund grant is a vital source of funding for the City of Casey and other growth councils, helping to provide much-needed local infrastructure for our communities,” she said.