Heeramandi in Dandenong

By Sahar Foladi

The Drum Theatre was almost unrecognisable in a colourful transformation for the preview of the most awaited Netflix series, Heeramandi, The Diamond Bazaar.

Seats for the preview filled out quickly at the private screening which saw a culturally diverse community turnout at the heart of Dandenong on Monday 29 April.

According to a Netflix spokesperson Dandenong is among the first to participate in the private screening.

“Heeramandi is such a special series, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the cast are so loved, that we wanted Australia’s own Little India in Dandenong to be among the first in the world to see it.

“We were thrilled to create this moment for the community, and have been overwhelmed by the feedback. As one guest put it – it was a gift for the senses!

“It has been hugely rewarding to see our members love stories across genres and emotions from India.

“In 2024, we’re taking this to the next level with the biggest names and freshest voices in Indian entertainment bringing their most special films, series and documentaries to Netflix, and we can’t wait for our members to see them.”

The series, released from Wednesday 1 May is inspired by true events set in the pre-independent India,a saga of love, betrayal, struggle and freedom.

Community members were able to enjoy bites of chicken tandoori, samosas, masala chai as they mingled around amongst the well decorated foyer with colourful drapes of fabrics covering the ceiling.

Backdrops with couch, candlelight, colourful gold fabrics and red ‘N’ for Netflix were staged with professional photographers on the scene to take Instagram worthy shots.

The traditional attire themed event saw sparkles of big jhumkis (earrings), multi-coloured draped saris, and of course, nothing is complete without a henna station.