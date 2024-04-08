Girls arrested after crash in allegedly stolen vehicle

Police have arrested two children from Noble Park and Cranbourne following a collision in Frankston on the morning of Monday 8 April.

Officers first noticed a 2015 silver Honda CRV traveling at high speeds along Cranbourne Road in Frankston at about 1.15am.

Police attempted to intercept the Honda but were unsuccessful at the time.

The vehicle continued to travel through Frankston at high speeds when the driver failed to negotiate a corner and hit a fence, before crashing into a tree outside a residence on Coprosma Avenue, at about 1.25am.

Initially, the driver fled from the severely damaged vehicle, before returning to the scene a few minutes later.

Both the driver and her passenger were uninjured in the crash and were arrested at the scene.

The 16-year-old girls were taken in for questioning by police.

The Honda CRV is believed to have been stolen from an address on Durham Street, Richmond between 30 March and 1 April.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.