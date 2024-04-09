Artistic inclusivity

By Sahar Foladi

In a collaborative move, a Japanese artist and the Noble Park Community Centre partnered to deliver an artistic project aiming for inclusivity.

The community centre held its exhibition on Friday 5 April spearheaded by acclaimed Toshi Handa, who has taught art for people with disabilities in NPCC for almost seven years.

“I believe that people with a disability have capabilities in some cases that are very unique and unlike anything that other people can do.”

Having mild attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Mr Handa is dedicated to support creative exploration, social inclusivity and widened his focus to teach individuals with disabilities.

Evident through this Artism Project, his students work was on display for the community to absorb and admire.

“My focus has shifted to creating a platform for future generations by providing children an opportunity to explore their inherent creativity,” he said.

As he attempts to bridge the gap between people with disabilities and society through his artwork, he is also greatly influenced by his students’ artistic talents and their unique perspective of the world.

He has brought a wealth of experience from across the world having studied at Osaka Designers College, exhibitions in Switzerland, Japan and now Australia.

He has published several children’s picture books including “Onegai Nanmaider” from Iwasaki Shoten Publishing and “Secret Bug’s Land” by East Press.