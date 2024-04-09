Don’t level the crossing

By Sahar Foladi

A petition has been launched by an Opposition MP to stop the State Government’s level-crossing closure in Dandenong South.

As part of the free Pakenham line plans, Progress Street level-crossing will be permanently closed, diverting traffic down Fowler Road and onto South Gippsland Highway.

The intersection will be upgraded and signalised to accommodate “increased traffic and heavy vehicle movements,” at South Gippsland Highway.

Member for South Eastern Metropolitan region MP Ann-Marie Hermans has launched her petition, sitting at 310 signatures so far, closing on 20 September 2024.

“We need people to stop and look at the decision they’re making and make sensible decision with our hard-earned money taxes, and this is not a sensible decision,” she said.

The petition is in support of surrounding heavy-transport businesses who have advocated against the State Government’s level-crossing closure on Progress St, and raised safety concerns over its design plan, including AusPost.

Australia Post spokesperson said, “The safety and security of our people is the highest priority for Australia Post. We have raised our safety and operational efficiency concerns directly with the LXRP and have requested additional details regarding safety assessments.

“Our focus remains on working with the LXRP to mitigate our concerns.

“The Dandenong Letter Centre processes the vast majority of all letters sent within Victoria, along with some small parcels. “

The spokesperson has confirmed they haven’t heard back from the LXRP regarding their safety concerns.

A Victorian Government spokesperson, however, says Fowler Rd solution will be safe.

“The Level Crossing Removal Project has been engaging with businesses in the area over the past 18 months – and they have listened to their concerns and made changes to the design at Progress Street including adding additional parking, upgrades to Fowler Street and ensuring accessibility for oversized vehicles.“

Andrew Hamer, managing director of Pakaflex located next to the level-crossing, is one of the first to fight against this “bad solution” which he believes to be a “lousy solution for a political headline.”

“They can build the bridge, but you can’t close Progress St and that’s what the petition is about.

“We’ve tried to speak with the government sensibly about it, we’ve had the lobbyist, there’s no appetite for change is what one said.”

Despite a report from the National Safety Regulator – discovered under Freedom of information (FOI) – that the crossing has negligible risks, the State Government remains committed to “remove the dangerous and congested” level-crossing.

Ms Hermans says the government’s persistence to go ahead with the level-crossing closure is a mere political stunt.

“The only people impacted by the level crossing are the people begging the government to keep it because it’s not about a level crossing removal, it’s about a road closure.

“This level crossing needs to stay because it’s safer, it’s important for the businesses, they’re already being whacked with land tax, payroll tax, work cover premium rate and now they have this issue where the diversion will cost them more time, more money.

“It’s literally just a campaign issue where the government just wants to be able to say we’ve removed the level crossings and, in this case, this is a level crossing that can save over $80 million by not removing it and leaving it until we have the infrastructure on the roads (bypass extension).”

The Dandenong Bypass extension is another alternative the businesses opt for as well as an overpass rail rather than a full closure, cutting them out from an easy route down for trucks, A and B Doubles, onto the Princess Highway, considered safe for everyone.

However, according to a level-crossing spokesperson, “other options” were explored including the rail and road under rail design but weren’t “feasible due to the risk of flooding” from the nearby Eumemmerring Creek.

“Following detailed engineering assessments and site investigations, the Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP) has determined a road closure as the best option to remove the Progress Street level crossing.

“Other design solutions would have required extensive compulsory acquisition of nearby businesses and significant disruption to the rail network.”

Despite the desperate attempts of consultations, discussions, emails with the LXRP, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, City of Greater Dandenong Council, Department of Transport many more, there has been no real outcome to satisfy the concerned business’s needs.

City of Greater Dandenong Council Executive Director, City Futures, Sanjay Manivasagasivam said Council engineers provided their inputs on the design development which “LXRP is considering.”

“We’ve yet to receive the final design for Fowler Road. The final design is approved through the State’s Project and not Council.

“A request for a community update has been expressed by Council, and we eagerly await further updates on this critical project for the Greater Dandenong community.”

A 756-signature petition tabled in the Parliament by Gabrielle Williams made zero impact on then Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan, on Thursday 22 June 2023, as six days later the contract was awarded to Fulton Hogan Construction.

In her criticism, Ms Hermans has said as a Dandenong MP, Ms Williams “has done nothing.”

“Clearly, she either didn’t consult with them (businesses) properly, she didn’t listen to them, didn’t advocate for them and she’s allowed this to happen. It’s simply not good enough.

“One of the problems we have is when Labor seats are very safe, they don’t see the need to go and advocate for the people or do the right thing, they don’t have to, they are the law into themselves and they’re not held accountable,” Ms Hermans said.

Few business owners including Mr Hamer had met with Ms Gabrielle as previously reported by Star Journal along with LXRP representatives, but they weren’t convinced their pleas were heard.

Meanwhile, works are underway to get the job done by 2025.

“Site establishment is continuing on the project, including installing temporary fencing, road barriers and site access points and carrying out service relocation works,” LXRP spokesperson said.

“Piling works on the western site of Progress Street have started, to build the foundations of the new road bridge.”

“The design includes a pedestrian footpath on the new road bridge, allowing for any connections along Fowler Street in the future.”

The project is part of the free Pakenham line, a $28 billion investment in road and rail infrastructure in Melbourne’s south-east, “creating better and safer connections right around the wider region.”