Protesters target company again

By Sahar Foladi

Dandenong South manufacturing company Aw Bell was the site of another pro-Palestine protest for the second time in less than a month.

The group of pro-Palestine protesters gathered on Tuesday 2 April to demand an end to an alleged production supply to Israel, despite the company’s previous rejection of such claims to Star Journal.

However, Aw Bell is picked for its Lockheed Martin F-35 joint fighter program part production.

Amanda from Free Palestine Dandenong, who also organised multiple protests in the City of Greater Dandenong, said the protests will continue.

“Australia is a signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty since 2013. By their own laws – companies such as AW Bell that make their business dealing in parts that will become weapons and may end up in known combat zones where international laws are being broken, is totally illegal.

“That’s why we’re here today – and that’s why we’ll be back. If our government isn’t willing enough to uphold the right laws, then we the people have to take up the charge,” she said.

The family business supplies parts for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, one of the most highly advanced and sophisticated fighter jets in the world.

“AW Bell has been a provider of componentry for the Joint Strike Fighter program, which commenced in 2001 and involves over a dozen nations,” Aw Bell spokesperson had told Star Journal previously.

“AW Bell is not a supplier to Israel.”