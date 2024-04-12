Cranbourne North man charged following Dandenong non fatal shooting

Police have charged a Cranbourne North man, the second charge following a non-fatal shooting in Dandenong earlier this year.

With assistance from the Fugitive Squad, a 35-year-old Cranbourne North man was arrested at a business in Noble Park on the morning of Thursday 11 April.

He was interviewed by police and subsequently charged with intentionally causing serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life.

The arrest follows an incident on 26 February where emergency services were called after a man was located with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Fifth and Seventh avenues at about 5.30am.

Investigators will allege an altercation occurred between two groups of men who were known to each other.

A 25-year-old Officer man was conveyed to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On 29 February, detectives arrested a 31-year-old Dandenong man as part of their investigation.

He was subsequently charged with intentionally causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering life, using unregistered firearm, using firearm in a public place, possessing ammunition, and committing indictable offence whilst on bail.

Two imitation handguns, a set of nunchucks, ammunition, and what appears to be methylamphetamine and cannabis were also seized from two Cranbourne North addresses.