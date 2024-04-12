Support for local communities commemorating Anzac Day

As Anzac Day approaches, we not only remember those who served on the beaches of Gallipoli and the trenches of the Western Front, but all Australians who have served and sacrificed and the 103,000 who have died in the name of our nation.

“Anzac Day is one of the most significant days of commemoration for Australians,” Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Matt Keogh, said in a statement.

“More than a century since the ANZAC landings at Gallipoli, we continue to gather each year to honour the sacrifice of all Australians who have served in Australia’s name.

“It has served as a cornerstone of our national identity for well over a century. It is a day that brings us together as a nation. It is a day that unites us and transcends our differences.”

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) has developed a digital Anzac Day Kitbag and commemorative package to support Australians conducting their own Anzac Day service, whether that be at home or in the community.

To download the Anzac Day Kitbag, visit anzacportal.dva.gov.au/resources/anzac-day-kitbag

For support, Open Arms is available 24/7 on 1800 011 046 or visit openarms.gov.au