State softball action at Sweeney

Jac Davis faces up. 400110 Pictures: ROB CAREW.

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey Softball Association hosted the Softball Victoria Open State Championships at Sweeney Reserve on the weekend.

The hosts were only able to win one of their men’s games, a 13-4 victory over Waverley on Sunday afternoon, which accompanied two defeats to Sunshine and an 11-3 loss to Frankston.

The women fared better, winning all three games on Saturday.

They followed up an 11-2 win over Melbourne with a 9-6 victory over Frankston and 7-3 win over Waverley.

Casey sandwiched a 7-4 victory over Keilor Park on Sunday with losses to Dandenong (8-2) and Albury-Wodonga (8-4).

The winners were: Waverley (Women’s Cup), Dandenong (Women’s Plate), Glen Eira (Men’s Cup) and Sunshine (Men’s Plate).

There were 19 Men’s and Women’s teams representing 13 associations from all over the state.