Second asbestos in Casey

Another asbestos sample has been found in Casey.

Casey Council identified suspected asbestos from a small sample in a mulched garden bed at Clydevale Avenue Reserve on 26 April. Test results have confirmed the sample is positive for asbestos.

Council has taken immediate action and installed temporary fencing to prevent public access to the area.

Clean-up works will begin the week commencing Monday 29 April.

The first asbestos sample in Casey was found in Minihans Reserve in Cranbourne in early April.

The City of Casey reported to the EPA that small pieces of bonded asbestos-containing material had been discovered in a mulched garden bed at Minihans Reserve in Cranbourne, following a proactive inspection program that has so far assessed 30 locations. EPA officers attended the site on Tuesday 16 April.

The small pieces of asbestos discovered were in a stable, low-risk form, however, the council stated that it was taking this very seriously.

Council completed clean-up works at Minihans Reserve, and a clearance certificate has been issued for the site. The site has now been reopened.

Council’s proactive inspection program of parks and playgrounds across Casey will continue over the coming weeks.