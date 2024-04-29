Dandenong pair arrested after Mercedes allegedly stolen in agg burg

Two Dandenong men have been arrested after an allegedly stolen Mercedes was followed by police across the South East.

Police say the pair forced entry through a front door and made a demand for the Mercedes car keys from a victim in Marshall Avenue Clayton about 12.45am on Monday 29 April.

One of the occupants was allegedly assaulted and the pair fled in the stolen Mercedes.

Police officers say they spotted the car along with an allegedly stolen Ford hatch on Gladstone Road, Dandenong.

The cars were followed on the Monash Freeway and went in different directions.

Air Wing observed the men exiting the Mercedes on Aldridge Street in Endeavour Hills.

A police cordon comprising the Public Order and Response Team, Highway Patrol, Dog Squad and local units was formed.

A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old man were arrested in Cardigan Street about 1.20am.

They were taken in for questioning.

The arrests were part of Operation Trinity, which runs every single night until dawn with 70 additional police rostered each night, on top of existing patrols.

As a result, police say they have made more than 1,400 arrests relating to burglaries and car thefts – with the overwhelming majority of these offenders’ children.

A further 2300 night shift arrests have also been made for other criminal offending as part of Operation Trinity.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au