Pair charged with drug trafficking

A Doveton man has been charged with drug trafficking and weapons offences after being arrested in a raid in Spotswood.

Hobsons Bay Vehicle Crime Reduction Team arrested the 25-year-old and a 19-year-old Spotswood woman while allegedly finding a commercial quantity of drugs at the raided property on Friday 10 May.

More than 10 litres of what is alleged to be 1,4-Butanediol was seized from the property, along with a loaded firearm with its serial number removed.

An allegedly stolen Holden VF Commodore and a device to program a key for the car was also seized.

The man and woman were charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm, removing a serial on a firearm, possessing and trafficking a commercial quantity of 1,4 butanediol, possessing and trafficking methylamphetamine, motor vehicle theft, possessing proceeds of crime and handling stolen goods.

The duo will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au