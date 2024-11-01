Koomen, Ambros well ahead in Casey election

Melinda Ambros (Kalora Ward) and Stefan Koomen (Waratah) have opened up seemingly decisive leads as Casey election counting continues.

This week, Group A votes have been counted – with Group B votes (received after 25 October) to be tallied next week. Results remain uncertain in most wards with preference distributions to come.

Results are expected to be announced to candidates next Thursday 7 November.

Koomen, who is Doveton-Eumemmerring Township Association chair and an ALP electorate officer, was comfortably ahead on 5624 votes, more than double the tally of independent, business owner and author Jamel Kaur Singh (2787).

The other Waratah Ward candidates are Nasser Yawari (1953), Ezatullah Alam (ALP, 1635) and Burak Dilbaz (785).

Ambros, who led a passionate call over safety concerns on Heatherton Road, Endeavour Hills after a three-year-old girl was fatally injured last month, leads the Kalora race with 3362 votes.

She is 1000 votes ahead of Labor member and former mayor Brian Oates (2373), followed by Damien Sawyer (2047), Zabi Mazoori (1896), Jafri Luwanga (1409), Duc Nguyen (1012), Peterine Smulders (934), Fred Jover (688) and Afroz Ahmed (573).

Meanwhile in River Gum Ward, in the battle between three ex-councillors, Lynette Pereira topped the Group A provisional results with a total of 3142 votes (24.4 per cent), ahead of Wayne Smith with 2172 votes (16.8 per cent) and former deputy mayor Damien Rosario 930 (7.2 per cent).

Geoff Hansen had 1995 votes (15.5 per cent), Nazir Yousafi 1994 (15.5 per cent), Asher Coleman 1781 (13.8 per cent) and Garry Page 886 (6.9 per cent).

In Correa Ward, former councillor Gary Rowe leads the way with 4247 votes (29.9 per cent). Kanu Aggarwal was in second place with 3553 votes (25 per cent). Tracey Ryan had 3029 votes (21.3 per cent), Abdullah Neshat 1784 (12.6 per cent), Shegofa Naseri 1005 (7.1 per cent), and Onkar Singh Sandhawalia 575 (4.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor Rex Flannery (1742 votes) says he is looking unlikely to return to council, polling well behind Casuarina Ward independent Kim Ross (2896). They are followed by Lyndon Samuel (1634), Jane Foreman (1633), Morteza Ali (1501), Bassir Qadiri (1114), Suzanne Carmody (1101), Rex Lazaros (1038), Mariam Khaliqy (857) and Michael Kelaart (526).

In Grevillea Ward, talent studio director Carmen Powell (2552 votes) was in a close tussle with Liberal independent and IT chief executive John Ternel (2451). They were followed by Libertarian member Stephen Matulec (2173), Greens candidate Dave Perry (2049), Bernie Postma (1833), David Parr (1405), Stephen Capon (1101), Haroon Sayed (482) and Sinfree Chirunga (476).

In Quarters Ward, independent and accountant Carolyn Eaves went first with 2601 votes (20.6 per cent), ahead of Cranbourne Chamber of Commerce president Ian Wood on 2274 votes (18 per cent).

Craig Baird had 1961 votes (15.5 per cent), Aftab Hussain 1644 (13 per cent), Kuljeet Kaur Robinson 1582 (12.5 per cent), Jagdeep Singh Sukhija 1434 (11.4 per cent), David Rolfe 865 (6.8 per cent), and Ridvan Rasimi 270 (2.1 per cent).

In a tight four-way contest in Kowan Ward, Kasuni Mendis with 2874 votes (21.2 per cent) narrowly leads Bernard Brian Carr, who secured 2741 votes (20.2 per cent). Christine Skrobo on 2606 votes (19.2 per cent), and Shane Taylor 2574 (19 per cent).

They were followed by Jawad Erfani 1115 (8.2 per cent), Joby George 745 (5.5 per cent), Gagan Bumrah 499 (3.7 per cent), and Raj Nayak 416 (3.1 per cent).

In Tooradin Ward, pharmacist and independent Anthony Tassone is first with 3456 votes (27.2 per cent), closely followed by lawyer Jennifer Dizon, who harvested 3338 votes (26.3 per cent).

Behind them are Kuldeep Kaur had 1564 votes (12.3 per cent), Andrew Gai 1518 (12 per cent), Ali Yaghobi 1223 (9.6 per cent), Brenton Kelly 1118 (8.8 per cent), and Singh Ravneet 482 (3.8 per cent).

In Cranbourne Gardens Ward, Michelle Crowther had a lead with 4480 votes (33 per cent). Anthony Lake came second with 3245 votes (23.9 per cent). Tamas Kapitany had 2538 votes (18.7 per cent), Jo Muir 1303 (9.6 per cent), Blessing Nhliziyo 1046 (7.7 per cent), and Mary Beth Melton 976 (7.2 per cent). John Ternel and Carmen Powell (Grevillea).

In Akoonah Ward, Liberal independent Samuel Dennison (3666 votes) is just ahead of real estate agent Scott Dowling (3038), followed by Dianne Pagliuca (2249), Mush Rahaman (2134), Kushal Shah (1614) and Patrick Ferdinands (982).