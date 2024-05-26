EPA wants to hear how your mental health is impacted by odour

Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) will soon launch a survey in the City of Casey to understand how odour can impact mental health and it is inviting residents and workers to attend the information sessions to learn more about the project.

As the environment regulator wants to understand how pollution and waste issues affect psychological health, it is now working with the University of Adelaide which has developed a new tool called The Environmental Distress Index (TEDI) to measure the psychological health impacts of pollution and waste.

As a large proportion of odour reports that EPA receives come from the City of Casey, EPA decided to test the TEDI tool in the municipality so that it could better understand how odour impacted psychological health.

People who live or work in the City of Casey are invited to complete a short TEDI survey about odour and psychological health in the last 30 days. The survey will take approximately five minutes to complete.

The survey will be launched on Thursday 30 May at community sessions in the local area. EPA Victoria and the University of Adelaide staff will be there to talk more about their research and the tool.

Marriot Waters Family & Community Centre (morning session)

Date: Thursday 30 May

Time: 8.30am to 12.30pm

Presentation: 10am to 11am

Address: 25 Boreland Drive, Lyndhurst

Cranbourne West Community Hub (afternoon session)

Date: Thursday 30 May

Time: 3pm to 7.30pm

Presentation: 6pm to 7pm

Address: 4 Flicka Boulevard, Cranbourne West

If you have any question or comments, phone EPA at 1300 372 842 or email contact@epa.vic.gov.au