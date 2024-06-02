Read together in Casey

Connected Libraries and more than 430 library members across the City of Casey enjoyed the annual National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) on Wednesday 22 May.

The 2024 book chosen for the nation to read was Bowerbird Blues by Aura Parker.

Cenza Fulco, Connected Libraries children, youth, and outreach manager said NSS was a very special day in the year when children across Australia read the same book at the same time, encouraging reading and literacy.

Events were held at Myuna Farm, Cranbourne West Library Lounge, Bunjil Place, Cranbourne, Endeavour Hills, and Hampton Park Libraries.

Bunjil Place had an exceptional turnout with more than 280 children enjoying the story plus a visit from the Reptile Encounters.

More than 55 members who attended the Myuna Farm event also met a chicken and a blue tongue lizard.

Connected Libraries run free events for babies, kids, and adults every day. To check out what is on at your local library visit events.connectedlibraries.org.au.

Library membership is free.