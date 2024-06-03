Journey to reconciliation

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso has made a public call for reconciliation and recognition of First Nations people.

Her speech at a 27 May council meeting coincided with National Reconciliation Week events at Harmony Square and Springvale Community Hub last week.

Cr Formoso noted the week’s theme ‘Now More Than Ever’, saying it was a “call for action”.

“It’s a reminder for all of us that the struggle continues for full equitable participation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia.

“And the struggle for recognition of cultural rights must continue.

“Now more than ever, we need to work towards a true reconciliation and call out racism everywhere we encounter it.”

She encouraged all to think about “how you might be able to support reconciliation in your own lives”.

“I hope Reconciliation Week sparks a desire to learn more about our shared history with First Nations people and gives you an opportunity to reflect more on the role we can all play in the journey towards reconciliation.”

The council and Bunurong Land Council are working on a third Reconciliation Action Plan, Cr Formoso said.

“The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags fly at Harmony Square and Springvale Community Hub every day of the year.

“But today by ceremoniously raising the flags together, Council signifies its ongoing commitment to reconciliation and recognition of all First Nations people.”

Last year the council publicly backed the ‘Yes’ campaign in the referendum to enshrine an indigenous Voice at Federal Parliament.