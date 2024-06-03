Tree shade focus for CBDs

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s tree canopy coverage has steeply risen from 9 per cent to 14.1 per cent in two years, but activity centres are still short of shade.

The latest council tree-canopy audit puts the council on track to fulfil a 15 per cent target by 2028.

However, canopy coverage has shrunk in activity centres in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale since 2016.

Greater Dandenong city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said most of the tree losses were due to capital works, such as the level-crossing removal project.

Canopy coverage in Noble Park’s activity centre was 11.5 per cent – significantly lower than the municipality-wide figure.

This had risen by 2.8 per cent in the past two years however, as a result of boosted tree planting in activity centres from 2021.

The council plans to plant in more than 400 activity centre locations between 2021-’30.

As part of the ‘Sky Rail’ project, about 66 native River Red Gum trees were removed in central Noble Park in 2016.

A Level Crossing Removal Project spokesperson said two trees were planted for every one removed during the Caulfield to Dandenong level crossing removal project.

This included more than 4000 trees and forms of vegetation during landscaping works.

“The new vegetation and parkland (has been) now handed back to local councils to manage following the project’s completion.”

Greater Dandenong’s tree canopy coverage is among the lowest rates for metropolitan Melbourne councils.

Between 2016 and 2021, the council’s tree coverage dipped from 9.9 per cent to a dismal 9 per cent.

However, its 2023 audit recorded a 14.1 per cent figure.

A council report on 27 May stated the council’s $9 million tree-planting program over the past 10 years was behind the changing trend.

In that time, 20,000 “semi-mature” trees were planted – not including the vegetation planted in public open space and capital works programs.

Its tree planting in Noble Park, Springvale and Dandenong activity centres over the past decade was starting to grow into “meaningful canopy”.

The council also attributed the extra tree coverage to community education program on the benefits of trees, and favourable rainfall since 2020.

Forecast El Nino conditions – which equate to drier and hotter conditions – may stifle canopy growth up until the 2028 target date.

“It is in these hot and dry conditions that continuing to grow Greater Dandenong’s canopy becomes vitally important to the wellbeing of the Greater Dandenong community.”