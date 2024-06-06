Graduates set to pay it forward

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Nine proud asylum-seekers and refugees have celebrated taking a big step up the career ladder.

Fauziah, Kanimozhi, Mohsin, Sana, Kate, Somornea, Zahra, Razia and Rasvinder were each awarded South East Community Links scholarships to study a 12-month Certificate IV in Community Services.

As new arrivals, the group are charged as full-fee paying students. And so without the scholarships, they were unable to afford further education.

Since graduating, three have found work and three others are in the process of gaining employment.

Their achievements were celebrated at a ceremony at Springvale Community Hub on 5 June.

Among the students were married couple Mohsin and Sana – who was the highest-achiever or valedictorian of the group.

Mohsin said they leapt on the opportunity after seeing an ad for the SECL scholarships.

“Immediately I thought it was a great career opportunity for Rukhsana (Sana) to learn about financial literacy and how to support our community in Australia.

“When I offered to drive her to and from the course, she said: ‘Why don’t you do it too?’.

“So we both applied and were awarded this fantastic scholarship.”

Mohsin says he came to Australia with a commitment to help others in need. He has since passed on what he’s learnt from the course to empower family and friends.

“In my culture, we work for three reasons – to look after our immediate family, our extended family, and to have the means to visit family overseas.

“Thanks to this scholarship opportunity, Rukhsana and I are on track to fulfilling our commitments.”

SECL’s role was to support and mentor the students, as well as helping them into placement work with hands-on experience.

Registered training organisation ICAN Learn delivered the Cert IV course, and the scholarships funded by Commonwealth Bank’s Next Chapter program.

SECL chief executive Peter McNamara said providing the vocational opportunities was a “no-brainer”.

“‘The South-East of Melbourne is Australia’s most culturally rich and diverse region and every day we see the amazing resolve and commitment of community members.

“It’s super pleasing seeing graduates gaining meaningful employment as a result and all on an employment pathway.

“We look forward to expanding our partnership with ICAN Learn to further support the community…watch this space.”

ICAN Learn executive officer Tracey McCurdy said her organisation was a social enterprise focusing on community services and financial wellbeing sectors.

“We specifically focus on the self-determination of indigenous Australians and people from multicultural backgrounds to grow professional opportunities, community and personal knowledge and pathways to employment.”

CBA community investment head Nathan Barker said its Next Chapter program aimed to address domestic and financial abuse.

“It is vital that people impacted by financial abuse and other forms of financial hardship are able to access culturally appropriate support.

“We are proud of our partnership with ICAN Learn to deliver the scholarship program and support people from diverse backgrounds to access their programs.

“I wish all graduates the very best for their future endeavours.”