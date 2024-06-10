Man questioned after alleged fatal hit-run

A Cranbourne man has been questioned by police after a pedestrian was killed in alleged hit-run crash on Stud Road, Dandenong.

After police made a public appeal for information, the 21-year-old handed himself in at Cranbourne police station about 3am on Sunday 9 June.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old Dandenong North woman, was struck by two cars while crossing the road near King Street about 7pm on Friday 7 June.

The first driver stopped and spoke with police while the second in a dark-coloured SUV allegedly fled the scene.

Major Collision Investigation detectives interviewed the Cranbourne man and released him pending further enquiries.

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso said the council was “extremely saddened” by the incident.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family and all those affected by this terrible loss,” she said.

“Losing someone in these circumstances always has a profound impact on our community.”

She noted that the fatality occurred on a different part of Stud Road, which had been subject to a campaign for a safe pedestrian crossing.

“Council welcomed the recent budget commitment from the State Government to install traffic lights and pedestrian facilities at the Stud Road and McFees Road intersection.

“We commit any practical support we can offer to the Department of Transport and Planning, to have that project completed as soon as possible.”

Cr Formoso said the council was “very concerned by the number of road fatalities in Greater Dandenong and across the South East”.

Police are appealing for information on Friday night’s fatality, particularly the driver of a car who was travelling behind a dark-coloured SUV.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppers.com.au