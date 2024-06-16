Call for Douglas St parkland

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Residents are calling for Greater Dandenong Council to buy and convert a contentious development site into parkland in central Noble Park.

They say the council can use its open space acquisition fund to buy 51A Douglas Street, the site for a proposed six-storey apartment tower and the removal of 20-metre River Red Gums.

“It’s looking very difficult for Council to negotiate the saving of the trees so buying the land is the most practical option” resident Gaye Guest said.

“Council has an Open Space Acquisition Fund that has been used already in 2020 and 2021 for purchases of similar sites with significant trees in increasingly dense areas in central Dandenong (88 Clow Street) and next to Yarraman Railway Station.”

Greater Dandenong Environment Group president Isabelle Nash said the council’s Open Space Strategy highlighted the need for more open space in central Noble Park due to increased population density.

“The time to act is now” she said.

Resident Elizabeth Grasso said losing some of the last remaining Red Gums would risk losing the suburb’s natural heritage forever.

“Preserving these trees and providing a natural respite by creating a new park would be a fitting legacy for Greater Dandenong Council to leave Noble Park with” she said.

Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny last year ordered the council to approve a permit for the tower 51A Douglas Street, with the removal of the trees and other vegetation.

An online petition has topped 1800 signatures in support of saving the trees.

The council is currently seeking to negotiate with the developer to save one of the trees partly straddling council land.

It has put on hold a plan to trade-off the tree for a $150,000 offset to plant about 15 trees of 2.5 metres height in Noble Park.