Stand up for Refugee Week

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Many refugees are still waiting for permanent residency and to reunite with their overseas families, says advocate Wicki Wickiramasingham.

His group Justice & Freedom for Ceylon Tamils is hosting a ‘Justice for Refugees’ barbecue with speeches by refugees and advocates in Dandenong as part of Refugee Week.

Mr Wickiramasingham says hundreds of asylum seekers and refugees have been in limbo for more than a decade in Australia – not knowing if they can stay or if they’ll be deported.

Their relationships with overseas spouses have collapsed amidst the uncertainty, he says.

In the meantime, the applicants may not have rights to work, study or Medicare and live in entrenched poverty. Their children born in Australia are attending school but still face potential deportation.

“I’m asking the Federal Government to come to a real solution for refugees who are yet to get permanent visas.

“Some have been recognised by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) and the Immigration Minister is not taking any action.

“Some cases have been pending at the AAT for up to six years.”

Justice & Freedom for Ceylon Tamils advocates for refugee applicants, find work for those who are eligible and link them with English-language classes and support services.

Mr Wickiramasingham praises Greater Dandenong Council as a leader for supporting refugees, many of whom are living in the municipality.

The council has declared itself a Refugees Welcome Zone, and has led a Back Your Neighbour campaign for asylum-seeker rights.

He says the Federal Government had not adequately fulfilled its promise of permanent residency for refugees on temporary visas.

As of February, more than 14,000 permanent visas were granted, with 5000-odd in the pipeline but 7500 overlooked.

The Justice for Refugees event is on Sunday 23 June, 10am-1.30pm at Hemmings Park, Princes Highway, Dandenong.