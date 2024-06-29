Caring for the carers

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new centre to support carers for loved ones with mental health or substance use issues has opened in Dandenong.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Connect South East Metro centre (or Connect Centre) is designed to be a safe, welcoming place for carers to drop in, converse, have quiet time or a friendly cuppa.

The space is open, comfortable, relaxed, with health professionals on hand as well as staff with lived experience as carers.

“Think of it as a place of support for carers,” says Better Health Network (BHN) interim chief executive Amanda Murphy.

Ms Murphy, a carer herself for the past 20 years, said more than 60,000 Victorians “often unpaid and without support” provided care to loved ones.

“This brings its own unique challenges and is often a long-term commitment, with little support, until now.”

The Connect Centre was designed to be welcoming and safe, including for First Nations, LGBTQIA+ and CALD communities.

It provides information on services for carers, such as respite, and how to navigate what is a “fragmented” and “ad hoc” support system.

It’s also a place to meet others in similar circumstances, with plans to create a carers’ support network.

Ms Murphy says the centre will help overcome carers’ all-too-common isolation.

“Over that time between working and caring for the person I’m caring for, I have little time for my own wellbeing.

“It’s an important role and you need some time for yourself to find things they enjoy and are inspired by – to recharge the batteries.”

Many don’t even identify themselves as carers. They simply think they’re fulfilling their role as part of a family, she says.

“It starts with the acknowledgement that they are undertaking a really important role supporting their loved one or the person they are supporting.”

The carer centre is one of eight across Victoria. They have emerged out of recommendations from the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System.

It is a partnership between BHN, Berry Street Take Two and the Victorian Aboriginal Child and Community Agency.

The Connect Centre is open Mondays-Fridays 9.30am-4.30pm at 51 Robinson Street Dandenong. No appointment necessary.