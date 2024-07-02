Casey adopts Budget 2024/25, $460 million in operational initiatives

Following a three-week public exhibition and a special council meeting on Monday 24 June, Casey Council has adopted its Council Plan 2021-25 – Year 4 Review and the Budget 2024/25.

Setting out the priorities and projects for the year ahead in line with community feedback, council adopted the following strategic documents:

• The Budget Report, which includes the Budget 2024/25 and Capital Works Program 2024/25

• Council Plan 2021-25 – Year 4 Review

• Annual Action Plan 2024/25

• Financial Plan 2024/25 – 2033/34

• Schedule of Fees and Charges 2024/25.

Casey’s chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM said this year’s budget totals $560.8 million, which includes a $460.1 million operational budget that supports the delivery of crucial services including kindergartens, maternal and child health, waste management and infrastructure maintenance.

“The budget also includes a $100.6 million Capital Works Program (CPW) to deliver much-needed infrastructure and upgrades throughout the City of Casey.

“As part of the CWP, we have allocated approximately $11 million towards our road resurfacing and rehabilitation programs.

“Our Capital Delivery and Maintenance teams have proactively identified areas where asset renewal is most required, resulting in an increase in projects from 37 in 2023/24 to 72 in 2024/25,” Ms Duff said.

Due to economic pressures and rising costs being experienced by the community and the council, Casey is working within tight budget parameters, which according to them was made more challenging by the 2.75 per cent State Government rate cap that has since been endorsed.

Ms Duff added that in 2024/25, Casey’s waste charge will also increase by 3.29 per cent for households across the municipality who have a 120-litre garbage bin with recycling and food organics (FOGO) bins.

“There has also been a significant increase in the Fire Services Property Levy; the increase, which is set by the State Government, was announced as part of the 2024/25 State Budget on 7 May 2024.

“These charges, which will vary from property to property, are reflected on residents’ rates notice as we are responsible for its collection and remittance back to the State Government to assist in funding fire emergency services,” Ms Duff said.

Furthermore, since the draft version of the budget was released to the community, there have been some changes which include the CWP.

“Six projects have been rephrased, meaning the timing for delivery has moved [and] design for some projects will commence this year, with delivery scheduled for the following year.

“Three new projects have also been included as a priority for delivery; these are the construction of a dog-friendly space at Sweeney Reserve, the upgrade of the Edwin Flack Reserve Athletics Pavilion, and the relocation of the Casey North Community Information and Support Service to the Casey Youth Hub building in Webb Street, Narre Warren,” Ms Duff said.

There are also a number of community-focused projects to be delivered in 2024/25, including:

• Multicultural Water Safety Program: in response to the recent drownings of Casey residents, this program has been created to provide Casey’s multicultural community access to water safety education, and connect them with our local community facilities and neighbouring beach locations.

• Sport4All program: this program aims to educate and guide local sports clubs to be inclusive and welcoming for those people who identify as having a disability.

• Maternal and Child Health Nurse Scholarship program: this has the goal of supporting nurses to undertake MCH nurse training and then work in Council’s MCH service to address workforce challenges.

• Hosting a Youth Summit: the summit will aim to engage with young people and secondary schools to explore current local issues and local peer connections.

For more information on the Budget 2024/25 and the strategic documents, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/corporate-planning-reporting