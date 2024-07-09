Clyde North man charged over fatal crash in Tooradin

A driver has been charged over a a fatal car crash in Tooradin, in which a Dandenong man died at the scene.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a 38-year-old Clyde North man with dangerous driving causing death over the Saturday 6 July incident.

Police allege he lost control of a silver 2009 Jeep Wrangler travelling south on South Gippsland Highway just after 8.30pm.

The vehicle left the road at Baxter Tooradin Road before rolling.

A rear seat passenger, a 32-year-old Dandenong man, died at the scene.

The driver and a 34-year-old Officer man in the front passenger seat were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The charged man faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 July, and was bailed to reappear on 9 December.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au