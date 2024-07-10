Dandenong baby store accused of underpaying worker

A Dandenong-based baby products business has been prosecuted by the Fair Work Ombudsman over allegedly underpaying a worker.

Baby & Kids Pty Ltd, which operates a Baby Direct store in Dandenong, and the company’s sole director, Qiyun Wang, are set to appear at the Federal Circuit and Family Court next month.

The firm allegedly underpaid a full-time e-commerce worker based at the firm’s former store at Hoppers Crossing and who worked at home.

She processed online orders and performed customer service for Baby Direct’s online store between January-October 2022.

In March 2023, a Fair Work Inspector issued a compliance notice to Baby & Kids Pty Ltd to calculate and back-pay the worker for her final two weeks of work and untaken annual leave.

The Fair Work Ombudsman alleges Baby & Kids Pty Ltd, without a reasonable excuse, failed to comply with the Compliance Notice.

The FWO is seeking a court order for Baby & Kids to backpay the worker $4374 plus superannuation, plus a penalty of up to $41,250 for allegedly failing to comply with the Compliance Notice.

Mr Wang faces a penalty of up to $8,250.

A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on 6 August.