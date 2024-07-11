Five girls in alleged stolen car arrested

Five girls in an allegedly stolen car have been arrested after an extended follow across the South East by Operation Trinity police.

A Ford Escape wagon was reported stolen from a Chelsea home about 12.20am on Thursday 11 July.

Using the car’s tracking technology, police monitored the vehicle towards Bangholme and back to Moordialloc and Parkdale.

Police deployed stop sticks near a reserve at Parkdale.

The group of teens spotted officers and fled the scene on foot.

With the assistance of the Air Wing, Dog Squad, Highway Patrol officers and uniform officers, all five were arrested nearby a short time later.

Four 14-year-old girls and one 13-year-old girl were taken in for questioning.

Operation Trinity involves 70 additional police each night, focusing on burglaries and car thefts.

Any information or CCTV/dash cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au