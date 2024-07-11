Langford continues to press draft case

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays overaged duo Jordan Doherty and Riak Andrew were included for their first game of the under-18s boys national championships on Sunday.

Vic Country was forced to overcome a stern test from the Allies, winning 13.12 90 to 14.4 88 to setup a championships decider against Vic Metro on Sunday at 10.35am, Marvel Stadium.

Doherty was a late addition to the squad following his excellent form for Dandenong, averaging 18 disposals and nine hitouts in his eight Coates League games in 2024.

He had a tough task against highly touted Sydney Academy member Logan Smith, but still finished with eight disposals and seven hitouts.

Andrew meanwhile was part of a strong defensive unit, alongside Gippsland tall Alix Tauru.

Harvey Langford continued his strong championships with a game-high 30 disposals, nine clearances, and team-high four tackles,playing arguably the most balanced performance of any player on the ground.

Fellow Rays co-captain Cooper Hynes started brightly, accumulating 14 disposals, while Warragul boy Jasper Alger had 11 disposals and five strong overhead grabs in the forward half, while former Northern Territory boy and Drouin local Ricky Mentha kicked a stylish goal in his first game of the championships.