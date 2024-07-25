Eight teens arrested in Officer

Police, including Operation Trinity units, have arrested eight teenagers after the pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle which ended in Officer.

Police caught sight of an allegedly stolen white Mercedes on Mimosa Street in Glen Waverley at about 12.30am this morning.

With the assistance of the Air Wing, units continued to follow the vehicle along the Monash Freeway, to where stop sticks were successfully deployed at about 2.10am.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop on Tivendale Road, Officer and police swiftly moved in and arrested eight teens.

They are all currently assisting police with their enquiries.

It is alleged the white Mercedes had been stolen from an address in Malvern on 24 July at about 4am.

Operation Trinity, which runs every single night until dawn is Victoria Police’s most well-resourced frontline policing operation at present.

There are 70 additional police rostered each night, on top of existing patrols.

This includes frontline officers, Highway Patrol members, the Dog Squad, Public Order Response Team, and Air Wing.

As a result of this intense focus, police have made over 1,400 arrests relating to burglaries and car thefts – with the overwhelming majority of these offenders’ children. A further 2300 night shift arrests have also been made for other criminal offending due to the strong police presence as part of Operation Trinity.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au