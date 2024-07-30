Green Wedge waste proposal ‘surprise’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Willow Lodge retirement village residents have been caught unaware of plans for a waste-water and soil transfer station on the nearby site of an allegedly contaminated soil mound.

GND Civil’s permit application for 576 Frankston Dandenong Road, Bangholme was submitted last year.

It is currently “advertised” on the Greater Dandenong Council’s online planning register.

However, Willow Lodge residents – who have complained of dust from the site – were not notified by mail out.

The village of 500-plus residents is about 400 metres to the north, separated from the site only by grazing paddocks.

Greater Dandenong Council city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the application was advertised with an onsite notice at the front of the property.

Letters were also sent to owners and occupiers directly abutting the site, he said.

Manivasagasivam said “anyone who feels they may be affected” can still lodge objections up until the council makes a decision.

“This will not take place within the next four weeks.”

The proposed 3.4-hectare transfer station including settling ponds and slurry pits would take in about 20,000 litres of slurry a month.

Water from the ponds would be used to irrigate flowers and grass for livestock. Soil would be removed from the slurry pits to dry on the stockpile and then moved off site once a month.

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad said it was “extremely concerning that this is being proposed in the Green Wedge”.

“I’m concerned about the lack of proper consultation with the residents directly affected and so little public consultation about this.”

The applicant argues that the agricultural use is in keeping with the Green Wedge zone. A transfer station is permitted unless it collects construction and demolition materials.

Recently, Willow Lodge residents raised fears over an allegedly-toxic soil mound already on the proposed site.

Environment Protection Authority is investigating after a certified environmental assessor’s report found the so-called clean fill was riddled with asbestos, heavy metals.

The fill should be classified as “category B industrial waste” and taken offsite, the report stated.

Greater Dandenong Council had initially refused the transfer station permit due to “insufficient information”.

The application was then remitted by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal back to the council.

“We requested further information, which was received and we’re assessing the new application for the use and development of part of the land for a transfer station,” Manivasagasivam said.

EPA southern metro regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said if the transfer station was approved, the applicant should take care to check if EPA permissions were required.