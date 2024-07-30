Significant wins for local Division 2 teams

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton and Hampton Park both had statement wins in the Southern Football Netball League Division 2 competition on Saturday.

Doveton flexed its muscle in a dominant 19.16 130 to 2.8 20 victory over an Endeavour Hills outfit that has beaten two top five sides in the last five weeks and pushed another to within a kick.

The conditions suited the Falcons’ rugged and gritty style but they were unable to ever get themselves in the contest, outscored six goals to two in the first term and held goalless thereafter.

Youngsters Deekon Stapleton and Brodie Howie played important confidence-boosting games as finals near, while the conditions were custom-made for Ricky Johnson’s courage.

Matt Clarke continued his strong goal kicking form with six majors, taking him to 29 for the season, including 24 in the last five weeks.

Nathan Langley also continued his strong form, with seven goals in Hampton Park’s surprise victory over Caulfield at a home ground the Bears typically play so well.

Langley kicked six goals as an aerial target forward of the footy, his contested marking critical on a small ground where players were unable to find space inside 50.

Jackson Dalton and Yor Nyanjok both kicked two in the 14.7 91 to 8.16 64 victory.

The Redbacks were never seriously challenged, kicking away to a 22-point lead at quarter time and while Caulfield responded in the second term, they were outscored seven goals to three after the main break.

Key defender Jye King and smooth mover Tanner Stanton both played critical roles.

In Division 3, Narre South Saints missed a golden opportunity for its first win of the season, going down 8.14 62 to 10.9 69 against Lyndhurst.

The Saints finished quickly, scoring three last quarter goals and giving themselves plenty of opportunities but unable to fully convert, with Ashwood holding on.

Ethan Schubert and Jordan Hancock were the Saints’ best, while Stephen Richards-Gill kicked three.

In Division 4, premiership contenders Hallam had a tight 8.7 55 to 4.1 31 victory over the winless South Yarra, while a four goal last quarter got Doveton Eagles over the line 9.8 62 to 7.8 50 against Dandenong West.