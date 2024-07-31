Still ‘no action’ from Sandon report

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association has called out the “lack of action” against former Casey councillors on the one-year anniversary of the IBAC Operation Sandon report.

In July 2023, IBAC made adverse findings against several ex-councillors as a result of alleged corrupt planning decisions at Casey.

The matter has been since referred to the Office of Police Prosecutions – which has declined to comment on the prospect of charges.

In a statement last week, CRRA called on the State Government to prosecute councillors at the “centre of Operation Sandon”.

It urged “in the least” for a ban on councillors from the 2016-’20 council term from standing for re-election in October.

“General public sentiment is that residents do not, in any circumstances, want former councillors from the City of Casey in the 2016-’20 term to be re-elected to council in the 2024 council elections.”

CRRA said it will be “educating the voting population” to ensure councillors from that term wouldn’t be re-elected.

Former councillor Rex Flannery, who is standing for re-election, says the ban is “discriminatory”.

Flannery has emphatically denied any involvement in alleged corruption.

“What right have they got to stop people with no involvement from running? If (CRRA secretary) Brian Oates can prove to me why I can’t run, I’ll step away.

“I want to know what grounds they have to discriminate against ex-councillors, who have no involvement in the alleged corruption by certain councillors.

“I will put up my house if they can prove I was part of anything that was alleged corruption.”

He said the CRRA – which was intending to “load up” the council with its candidates – was “good in name only” and had “done nothing” outside of the election campaign.

CRRA has so far endorsed 10 candidates in the Casey councillor elections in October, with more expected across the eight wards.

They include CRRA president Kasuni Mendis, CRRA secretary Brian Oates and Doveton-Eummerring Township Association chair Stefan Koomen.

Endorsed candidates have signed a CRRA charter based on greater “transparency” and “accountability”.

Among the charter items are that candidates consult with residents on a “regular and genuine” basis and are “transparent and open” on council-related matters.

There are also guidelines on overseas or domestic “junkets”, a ban on five-star hotel stays in Victoria at ratepayers’ expense, and on claiming travel expenses for personal travel.

First-class travel for medical reasons should be endorsed by an independent second opinion sought by Casey Council.