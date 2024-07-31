Teen arrested in alleged stolen car

A teen in an allegedly stolen vehicle has been arrested after an extended follow by police through the South East early on Wednesday 31 July.

Police say the car was stolen from outside a property on Botanic Ridge in Cranbourne South overnight.

Officers spotted the vehicle in Dandenong about 1am.

With assistance from the Air Wing, police followed the vehicle through multiple suburbs until it was dumped on South Road, Brighton.

The driver fled on foot and was arrested by police on Seymour Grove.

The 18-year-old Cranbourne South man was taken in for police questioning.