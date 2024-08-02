Four teens charged over Springvale violence

Four teens have been charged after a group bashed a man and stabbed a boy in Springvale on Sunday 28 July.

Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives allege a large group of youths assaulted a man inside a shopping centre at the corner of Buckingham Avenue and Springvale Road about 7.50pm.

The victim, a 48-year-old Springvale man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services were then called to a group of teenagers allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a 15-year-old Springvale boy at a park outside Springvale Community Hub about 8.20pm.

The victim sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old Ringwood East boy has been charged with violent disorder in relation to the incident at the shopping centre.

A 17-year-old Chadstone boy and 15-year-old Berwick boy have both been charged with intentionally causing serious injury and affray in relation to the incident at the park.

All three were remanded in custody to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 14-year-old Mitcham boy has also been charged with intentionally causing serious injury and affray in relation to the incident at the park and will appear before a children’s court.

Any information and footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au